Cameroon – UK : Prime Minister to attend coronation of king Charles III

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute will represent Head of State Paul Biya at the ceremony which will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Accompanied by a delegation, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute left Yaounde on Thursday, May 4, 2023. He will be alongside a hundred heads of state and more than 2,000 personalities, all invited to take part in the coronation of Their Majesties Charles III and his wife Camilla. He is the successor to Queen Elizabeth II, who was crowned 70 years ago and died on 8 September 2022 at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey, where previous British coronations have taken place over the past 900 years. It will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, Justin Welby.

In addition to the Prime Minister and his entourage, Cameroon will be represented at the coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla by a detachment of the Defence Forces.

Elements of the Gendarmerie, the Army, the Air Force and the Navy have been in the United Kingdom for several days. They are training alongside the armies of the United Kingdom and the 33 other Commonwealth countries to take part in Saturday’s ceremony.

A total of 604 soldiers from these countries, including Cameroonian soldiers, will be among the thousands of soldiers who will accompany the King and Queen’s march. The procession will start in the morning from Buckingham Palace and march two kilometres to Westminster Abbey. Charles III and his wife will be seated on a carriage.