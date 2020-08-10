The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA has condemned the killing of a clergy and aid worker, last weekend in Batibo, North West Region of Cameroon.

Tanjoh Christopher Fon, aid worker for the Community Initiative for Sustainable Development, COMINSUD, was abducted from his home in Batibo on August 7 and later killed by unidentified armed men, OCHA said in a statement.

“I am outraged and saddened by the killing of another aid worker in the North West Region of Cameroon. On behalf of the United Nations and the wider humanitarian community in Cameroon, I extend our deepest condolences to his family, community and to COMINSUD ,” Mrs Siti Batoul Oussein, OCHA’s Humanitaria Coordinator ad interim in Cameroon said in a statement.

This is the latest killing in the series of attacks and violent incidents on humanitarian workers in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon after an aid worker was killed last month in the Lebialem Division.

“Violence against humanitarian workers is not acceptable under any circumstances. It jeopardises access to much needed assistance for people much affected by the crisis in the South West and North West Regions(of Cameroon),” Mrs Oussein stressed.