Cameroon: UN condemns repeated attacks on humanitarians in Anglophone regions

Published on 05.06.2020 at 12h16 by journalduCameroun

Humanitarian aid workers from Croix Rouge (c) copyright

The United Nation’s Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, Allegra Baiocchi has condemned increased separatist attacks on humanitarian aid workers in the two English-speaking regions of the country and called on these non-State armed groups to rather protect the workers.

“I   am   deeply   concerned   by the   increased   harassment, attacks, abductions  and extortion humanitarian workers are facing in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon…”

“The situation has reached a point where aid delivery has had to be scaled back, putting many lives at unnecessary risk…” Allegra Baiocchi said in a statement issued Thursday June 4.

According to the humanitarian actor’s statement, over the past two months, six aid agencies have reported having their workers kidnapped or illegally detained in “life threatening incidents”.

The UN official notes that as if the attacks were not enough, Cameroonian army delay the movement of humanitarian cargo and aid delivery trucks and detain protective equipment needed to ensure the safety of the aid workers.

Reminding the vital role played by aid workers in the life of vulnerable population, she urged all the actors in the regions, both military and separatist fighters to protect civilians, protect aid workers and ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the above mentioned set of persons.

