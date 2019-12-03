Cameroon: UN frowns over murder of aid worker in NW region

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, Allegra Baiocchi, has strongly condemned the killing of Pascal Ngwayi, an aid worker in the Donga Mantung Division of the crisis-hit North West region of Cameroon.

In a statement issued Sunday December 1, 2019, Allegra Baiocchi described the act as regrettable and disclosed the deliberate targeting of an aid worker constitutes a war crime that is as well detrimental to the population in need.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the horrific execution of an aid worker last night… The deliberate targeting of aid workers constitutes a war crime…” Allegra Baiocchi said.

“Humanitarian workers risk everything to provide aid to people most in need. They must be respected and protected, not targeted. The continued attacks on aid workers only increase the suffering of civilians, as we are unable to safely carry out operations,” She added.

According to reports, on November 30, 2019, Pascal Ngwayi, a local NGO and UN partner, was abducted and later killed by armed men in Donga Mantung Division of the North West Region.

At the time of his abduction, reports say Ngwayi was carrying out a humanitarian assessment to ensure people in need received timely and appropriate support.

With the escalation of the Anglophone crisis in the North West region of Cameroon in particular, security challenges have become a big problem to many, including the humanitarian community.