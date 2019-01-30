Cameroon: UN reacts to Kamto’s arrest

The United Nations has expressed concerns following the arrest of Maurice Kamto and some of his followers who took part in a protest march at the weekend.

In its noon briefing on Tuesday January 29, the UN expressed concerns about reports of violence and use of force by security forces on protesters and equally condemned the violence that was observed at the Cameroonian embassies in Paris and Berlin.

“In answer to questions about the situation in Cameroon, the UN is concerned about reports of violence and use of force by security forces during demonstrations in Douala in recent days. We condemn incidents of violence at Cameroonian embassies in Paris and Berlin.

The UN is also concerned about the reported arrest of Mr. Maurice Kamto, the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement and some members of his party which reportedly took place (on Monday January 28).

The UN calls on Cameroonian authorities to respect the freedom of assembly, association and expression and stress the need for restraint by all political actors.

The Secretary-General reiterates the need for all Cameroonian stakeholders to engage in an inclusive and genuine political dialogue to address the challenges facing the country. The United Nations stands ready to support such efforts.”