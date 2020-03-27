Cameroon: UN reacts to ceasefire declared by Ambazonia armed group

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the move by the Southern Cameroon Defence Forces, SOCADEF to call for a temporary ceasefire due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, SOCADEF, led by Ebenezer Akwanga said they will observe a cease fire from March 29 to April 12 “in order to permit international humanitarian preparation for the COVID-19 prevention”.

In response the UN has lauded the move and called for all parties engaged in the conflict to continue engaging in dialogue.

“We welcome the temporary ceasefire announced by the Southern Cameroons Defense Force on 25 March following the Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire to facilitate the global response to COVID-19. The Secretary-General calls on other armed groups to do likewise,”a statement from the spoesperson of the UN Secretary General read.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his call for renewed dialogue that will address all relevant issues in the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon and that will put an end to the violence and human suffering. He reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to assist the authorities and the people of Cameroon in this regard,”the staement added.