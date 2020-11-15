At least 84 children born of refugee parents living in Douala, Littoral Region have finally obtained their birth certificates.

The birth certificates were obtained by the UN Refugee Agency from the Wouri High Court after a favourable ruling last Thursday, November 12.

The children were handed the birth certificates at the end of a three-day training workshop on the protection and respect of the rights of refugees.

The workshop was aimed at reinforcing the capacities of local authorities as well as civil status registrars on the rules and principles governing the international protection of refugees while emphasizing on the prevention of statelessness.

Participants at the workshop included Presidents of courts, judges, forces of law and order, civil status registrars, officials from BUNEC as well as the civil society.

Cameroon hosts about 200,000 refugees with over 15,000 of them living in Douala, according to figures from the UN Refugee Agency. Thus the training to sensitise local authorities in the region to gain mastery of the laws protecting refugees.

“Children born in Cameroon must have birth certificates. It is a right for refugees just as they have a right to work, “said Bemba Diallo, the head of the UNHCR Douala office said.

The UN Refugee Agency hopes that participants can have a better understanding of its mandate and the scope of its competence for a better knowledge of fundamental rights and relevant legal instruments protecting refugees.