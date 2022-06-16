Cameroon :UN Releases One Billion FCFA for South West and Littoral Cholera Unit

According to a press release issued on 13 June by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , the projects funded by the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will provide assistance to affected communities in the South West and Littoral regions, which are the most affected by the cholera epidemic that has been raging since October 2021 in the country. This includes case management, drinking water, hygiene and sanitation.

Their implementation will be ensured by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), in support of and in collaboration with public administration services and NGOs, the document states.