Cameroon :UN Releases One Billion FCFA for South West and Littoral Cholera Unit

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths announced on Monday the release of US$1.7 million (nearly one billion CFA francs) to support the emergency response to the cholera epidemic in Cameroon.
According to a press release issued on 13 June by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , the projects funded by the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will provide assistance to affected communities in the South West and Littoral regions, which are the most affected by the cholera epidemic that has been raging since October 2021 in the country. This includes case management, drinking water, hygiene and sanitation.
Their implementation will be ensured by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), in support of and in collaboration with public administration services and NGOs, the document states.
As of 29 May 2022, the official report showed 8,241 cases of cholera and 154 deaths in the seven regions affected by the epidemic. The South West region, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis due to the Anglophone crisis, remains the most affected with 5,628 cases and 90 deaths. It is followed by the Littoral region with 2,208 cases and 58 deaths.
While humanitarian actors are mobilized for the response to cholera, OCHA’s head in Cameroon, Karen Perrin, draws the attention of the authorities to the difficulties of access to remote areas in the South West, due to violence, obstacles to movement and poor roads that continue to hamper humanitarian assistance in this region, she says.