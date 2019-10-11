The United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet has welcomed the release of hundreds of political actors in Cameroon including the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto.

Michele Bachelet made the statement on Tuesday after the Head of State on October 4 ordered for charges to be dropped against members of political parties standing trial before military courts. The ay before, Paul Biya had eequally taking similar measure in favour of 333 persons arrested in connection to the crisis in the North West and South West Regions.

“I hope that this decision taken by the Government opens the door to longer-term constructive dialogue that enables Cameroon to tackle the root causes and underlying grievances of significant elements of the population, who have been feeling excluded,” the UN Human Rights Chief said.

“I am very pleased to see that President Biya is acting on his commitment to look for solutions to the problems that have beset Cameroon in recent years,” Bachelet said.

“During my visit to Yaoundé in May this year, we discussed the way forward to overcome the various human rights problems in the country, and we agreed that national dialogue and reconciliation were essential.”

She also urged members of opposition parties to join the government and work for peace and offered her good offices to provide support.

“Cameroon has an opportunity to leave behind years of conflict and confrontation and enter a new era of peace and prosperity, where human rights are respected and protected, and we will do everything in our power to help make that become a reality,” she said. “There will, no doubt, be many difficulties along the road, but if the will to find solutions remains strong, and if the Government abides by its commitments, the country as a whole could and should benefit substantially.”