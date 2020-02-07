Cameroon: UN scribe urges Biya to dialogue with Ambazonia leaders

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres has called for fresh dialogue to solve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

In an interview yesterday with pan African magazine Jeune Afrique, Antonio Gutteres lauded the Major National Dialogue which held last September in Yaounde as a good step in the right direction.

He however called for the government of Cameroon to continue in the same spirit by extending a hand to other key stakeholders who did not take part in the dialogue.

“The national dialogue held last September led to the adoption of important measures, in particular with regard to the special status granted to these two regions. This is an important step, but it is also essential to initiate a dialogue with stakeholders who have not taken part in it,”Antonio Gutteres said.

“The UN encourages the parties to get involved and will continue to advocate for a resolution of the crisis through inclusive dialogue. We unequivocally recall, at this stage, that the United Nations insists on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Cameroon,” he added.