Cameroon: UN Secretary General reacts to Biya’s National dialogue move

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement made by Cameroon’s President Paul Biya to launch a National dialogue process.

In tweets published some few hours after President Biya’s address to Cameroonians on the UN info’s twitter account, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres expresses satisfaction with President Biya’s dialogue process due to begin at the end of this month.

While reiterating the readiness of the United Nations to support the dialogue process, Antonio Guterres further encourages all those involved in the peace process, including the diaspora to play their role effectively and participate in this peace effort.

This reaction was prompted by President Biya’s unusual address to the nation yesterday in Yaounde, during which he announced the convening of a major National dialogue without exclusion to seek for long lasting solutions to the Anglophone crisis.