Cameroon: UN Secretary General reacts to Kamto’s release

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has disclosed he is encouraged by the release of Cameroon’s main opposition party leader Prof Maurice Kamto.

In a statement he made on October 5, 2019, the UN Chief indicated he was pleased with President Biya’s decision to release his opposition leader Maurice Kamto detained for the past nine months in Yaounde.

“The UN Secretary General is encouraged by the release of the leader of the main opposition party in Cameroon.”

Just like other International organisations and friendly countries who reacted to this decision from the Head of State, the UN Chief believes it will go a long way in creating a peaceful atmosphere in the country.

The UN Secretary General equally praised the holding of the Major National Dialogue and indicated it encourages the meaningful follow-up, and reiterated the readiness of the Organisation to assist the authorities and people of Cameroon in this regard.

President Paul Biya’s decision to release Maurice Kamto alongside allies and party supporters came some few hours after the end of the Major National Dialogue he convened to seek lasting solutions to the crisis hitting the English speaking regions of the country as well as other issues threatening the peace, stability and security of the country.