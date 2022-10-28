Cameroon : UN Supports National Development 

On the sidelines of UN celebration day, the government held a talk on strengthening the relationship between the international organization and Cameroon.

October 25 marked the end of the 77th edition of the day celebrating the United Nations Organisation (UNO). This year, the ceremony was titled “Cameroon / United Nations: together for the implementation of the National Development Strategy 2020-2030”.

It aimed at easing a fruitful cooperation between the international institution and Cameroon. According to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, it goes in line with the head of State instructions, “to mobilize international partners in favor of achieving the objectives of this important development program which structures its vision for a Cameroon emerging by 2035”.

Cameroon thus wishes that the international body assists the nation in achieving sustainable development objectives regarding its emergence by 2035.

A vision that aligns with the missions assigned to United Nations, which consist of working alongside developing States to help them achieve sustainable development goals. Cameroon will hence benefit, like other countries, from constant international assistance. It is for such a reason that Lejeune Mbella Mbella uttered the wish for a revitalization of multilateralism, through active solidarity based on the sharing of responsibilities.