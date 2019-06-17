Cameroon: UN urges Bilingualism commission to prepare ground for dialogue

The President of the Centre for Strategy and Security for the Sahel, Ahmedou Ould-Abdallah has urged the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, NCPBM to lay the foundations for peace to reign in Cameroon.

According to Ahmedou Ould, leading a five-man delegation from the UN, the NCPBM is the perfect body in Cameroon that could play a lead role in finding lasting solutions for peace to reign in Cameroon.

Speaking to the head of the commission, Peter Mafany Musongue Friday in Yaounde, the UN envoy said that the organization is troubled by the deteriorating situation of peace in the two Anglophone regions, stating that the role of the commission in bringing both camps together was essential.

The envoys who are on a mission to evaluate and follow up activities of the UN Central Africa Regional Office in Cameroon equally held peace talks with authorities on Wednesday June 12.