The United Nations has urged the government of Cameroon to speedily implement the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue.

The head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa, Francois Loucemy said before the UN Security Council that the rapid implementation of the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue will help deescalate the violence in the Anglophone regions.

He called for further discussions among the various stakeholders involved in order to continue finding long standing solutions to quench the violence in the restive North West and South West Regions.

With regards to the upcoming Legislative and Municipal elections, François Loucemy Fall said it will be a crucial test to achieve stability and socio-economic development.