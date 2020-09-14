The Senior Divisional Officer of the Mezam Division, Simon Emile Mooh has prohibited all unauthorised meetings and public gatherings till further notice.

In a release signed on Monday, September 14, the SDO for the Mezam Division warned any group of persons that will violate the order will be severely punished.

The decision comes just days after the Governors of the Littoral and Centre Regions banned all public gatherings and manifestation as tension continues to build in the air following an announced protest by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement scheduled to hold on September 22.

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Professor Maurice Kamto has been meeting with other opposition political figures to garner support for the upcoming protes. Government, through the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji has warned any unauthorised protest will be crushed by forces of law and order.