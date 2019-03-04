Cameroon: Under 17 lions in Turkey

The Under 17 lions will play their first friendly match against Uganda this Monday in Antalya Turkey at the occasion of the Friendship tournament organized by UEFA.

Thomas Libiih and his team arrived Turkey last Friday and had training sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

“Up till now, we had not played true friendly matches. This tournament will be of great help to us as it will enable us to judge our level before the AFCON. We count on our qualities and strength to make it” Thomas Libiih confined before he left Cameroon.

This friendship tournament organized in Antalya aims at preparing the participating teams for the upcoming –U17 African Cup of Nations in Tanzania.