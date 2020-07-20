Cameroon: UNDP assists PWDs to cushion COVID-19 stress

Persons living with disabilities, PWDs, in the Centre Region have received anti COVID-19 kits as well as some basic items to help them cushion the hardship brought about by the outbreak of the pandemic.

The items were donated in Yaounde by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP on Friday, July 17 at the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Visually Impaired Persons, CJARC.

The items comprised of face masks, hand sanitisers, walking canes, as well as food stuffs will be distributed to persons with disabilities across Yaounde while the gesture will equally be extended to other regions.

“These food items will be of great help to persons living with disabilities. It is needless for me to reiterate the use of face masks and hand sanitizers as we have been educating persons with disabilities on the proper use and the need to always have them,” Coco Bertin, the Director General of the CJARC said.

He added that didactic materials were equally handed to them to help the centre to continue educating persons living with disabilities.

“We need to continue training persons with disabilities despite the difficult times because learning never earns, reason why we are grateful with the didactic materials we have received today,” Coco Bertin said.