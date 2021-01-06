Business › Other sectors

Cameroon: UNDP donates biodiversity-conservation equipment to government

Published on 06.01.2021 at 18h34 by JournalduCameroun

The United Nations Development Programme has pledged to continue supporting the government of Cameroon in seeking solutions through efficient, rapid and appropriate solutions to environmental challenges and foster sustainable development.

The committment was taken by the Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Developmet Programme, Alassane Ba, on Tuesday, January 5 while handing over items to the Ministry of Forestry of Forestry and Wildlife  to support anti-poaching activities and biodiversity efforts in Cameroon.

Handing over the items which comprised among others vehicles, motorcycles, cameras, smart mobile cyber trackers, torch lamps….etc, Alasan Ba said the stock of high technical quality cost FCFA 77, 464, 476 and is destined for the sustainable conservation of biodiversity and fight poaching with the collaboration of other partners.

“The gift falls in line with the project to reinforce the conservation of biodiversity in the bassins of Cameroon. We want to protect natural resources in a number of parks and we are thus working in direct collaboration with the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife to attain our objectives,” Alassane Ba said.

“We are handing these kits today to enable the actors on the field to carry out their duties with ease…we have equally reinforced capacities through the construction and equiping of a centre,” he added.

Receiving the items, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife, Joseph Nyongwen, thanked the United Nations Development Programme for the donation and said it will go a long way in reinforcing government’s efforts to conserve biodiversity in Cameroon.

 

