Cameroon: UNDP Holds Workshop On Project Funding

Published on 10.06.2022 at 15h52 by JDC

 The UN body brought together leaders of small and medium enterprises on June 7 to mould them through the process required to secure means of financing.

One day was enough for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to mould Cameroonian entrepreneurs into efficient means of obtaining financing. This was done within the framework of a workshop organized in Douala on June 7, by the UNDP.

The participants were thus able to benefit from the capacity building. But also, to soak up the assets necessary for a better resilience of their companies in the face of the impacts of Covid-19.

For the strategic advisor in financial inclusion policy, Dr Euphrasie Kouame,

“The project has three components which are to strengthen the technical and managerial capacity of enterprises led by women and young people, facilitate financial access and improve market access, and then, improve their products”

This workshop was organized as part of the UNDP Funding Facilitation Project. It has made it possible to reward 136 small and medium-sized enterprises to facilitate their development.

