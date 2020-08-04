Cameroon, UNDP, Islamic Dev’t Bank sign agreement to fight COVID-19

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Cameroon signed on 23 July 2020, a tripartite agreement worth $13.8 millionwith the Government of Cameroon and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to strengthen the health system and the COVID-19 response plan in the country.

This follows the global agreement worth $ 27.440 millionsigned between the Government of the Republic of Cameroon and the Islamic Development Bank, to provide immediate response to COVID-19 by procuring vital medical and non-medical equipment including Scanners, respiratory equipment, ambulances, mobile radios for communications etc, and further strengthen the health system in Cameroon.

“This support is part of a «no regret» approach that will strengthen Cameroon’s health systems in a sustainable and comprehensive manner.I am grateful that UNDP Cameroon, in partnership with the Government and the Islamic Development Bankwere able to mobilize additional resources to scale up Cameroon’s National COVID-19 Response Planto fight the pandemic”, said the Resident Representative of UNDP Cameroon, Jean Luc Stalon.

“Beyond the response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) which has greatly stressed our health professionals, this partnership is an opportunity to further strengthen Cameroon’s health system in the face of future resurgence of epidemics and pandemics in Cameroon”,Dr. MANAOUDA Malachie, Minister of Public Healthsaid.

To date, Cameroon has over 17110 positive cases of COVID-19, 14533 cured and 393 deaths.