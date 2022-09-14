Cameroon : Unesco Evaluates Landscape of Diy Gid Biy as World Heritage

This landscape is a group of ruins, consisting of 16 dry stone sites in seven villages in the Far North region.

An archaeological site in the Mandara Mountains .It is a site that Cameroon is proposing as an extension to Nigeria’s Sukur Cultural Landscape, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999. The Unesco team on mission is led by Ibrahima Thiaw, they will stay in the country for eight days to evaluate the “outstanding universal value” of this site. “We can’t wait to see the site. We will have to wait for the process to be completed. It’s a long process and it’s just beginning. So, my presence here is only a step in this process,” said the head of the mission, Ibrahima Thiaw, on national radio after an audience with the Prime Minister on Monday 12 September.

The inscription of cultural elements on the lists of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage adopted in Paris on October 17, 2003 is done by two-year cycle. The current cycle is 2022-2023. The Minister of Arts and Culture explained that, the procedure begins with the preparation of a nomination file that is submitted to the Secretariat of the 2003 Convention in Paris, in strict compliance with the deadlines set by UNESCO. Then, the Unesco Evaluation Body examines the nomination files selected for the current cycle and awards scores ranging from zero to five to each file. Finally, the nomination files, together with the Evaluation Body’s assessments, are transferred to the members of the Intergovernmental Committee, who will decide whether or not to include each nomination file on one of the lists requested. The results will be published during a meeting to be held at the end of the current cycle, i.e. in November or December 2023.

As a reminder, Cameroon ratified the 2003 Convention on 9 October 2012. The ratification of this instrument of cooperation allows it to propose elements of national intangible cultural heritage on the two lists of the said convention: the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and the Urgent Safeguarding List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. To date, the country has two properties inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage which are the Dja Wildlife Reserve and the Sangha Trinational , a natural park shared with Congo and the Central African Republic.