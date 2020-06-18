Culture › Media

Cameroon: UNESCO urges authorities to investigate Wazizi’s death

Published on 18.06.2020 at 17h42 by journalduCameroun

Late pidgin newscaster Samuel Wazizi (c) copyright

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO has added its voice to that of national and international right groups to urge the Government of Cameroon to investigate the death in detention of pidgin newscaster Samuel Ajiekah Abuweh.

In a statement issued Tuesday June 16, Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General says he’s concerned about the circumstances surrounding the death of Samuel Wazizi in Cameroonian police custody and asks Government to investigate to see whether his rights were abused.

“I am deeply concerned about the circumstances surrounding the death of Samuel Wazizi,” Audrey Azoulay said.

“I call on the authorities to shed light on the events that led to Wazizi’s demise and ensure that any contravention to his rights as a journalist and as a detainee are brought to justice.” He added.

The worries of the UN agency which partly encourages universal respect of human rights are not new.

After it was confirmed that Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe aka Wazizi died in police custody on the 17th of August 2019 and his death announced by the Government ten months after, journalism associations and trade union as well as national and international right groups began pressurising authorities to set up an independent and impartial enquiry commission to shed light on the circumstances that led to his death.

Though the pressure keeps mounting, the Government is yet to set up an enquiry commission.

After he was received in audience by the Head of State last June 5, the French Ambassador to Cameroon, described lately as President Biya’s “communication officer” revealed that the latter assured him he will order an investigation into the death of the pidgin broadcaster.

 

