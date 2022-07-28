Cameroon: Unfavorable Weather Causes Decline in Wood Production

According to the document just published by the Beac, the joint issuing institution of the CEMAC states, these “activities are expected to decline (…) due to weather conditions that are not conducive to the activity”. This weather will be marked by the onset of the rainy season from 15 August, which will result in the deterioration of access roads to production basins.

This downturn in activity should lead to a drop in income for logging companies, as well as a reduction in the tax revenue expected from this activity, which is also one of the main providers of export revenue in Cameroon.