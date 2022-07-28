Life › Kiosque

Cameroon: Unfavorable Weather Causes Decline in Wood Production

Published on 28.07.2022 at 17h37 by Nana Kamsukom

According to the CEMAC (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Chad, CAR and Equatorial Guinea) business cycle forecast, logging activities are expected to decline in Cameroon during the three-month period from July to September 2022.

According to the document just published by the Beac, the joint issuing institution of the CEMAC states, these “activities are expected to decline (…) due to weather conditions that are not conducive to the activity”. This weather will be marked by the onset of the rainy season from 15 August, which will result in the deterioration of access roads to production basins.

This downturn in activity should lead to a drop in income for logging companies, as well as a reduction in the tax revenue expected from this activity, which is also one of the main providers of export revenue in Cameroon.

