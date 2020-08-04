Cameroon: UNHCR condemns attacks in refugee camp in F/N region

The UN Refugee agency has condemned last weeks attacks on a refugee camp in Nguetchewe, Far North Region of Cameroon that led to the death of at least 18 persons.

According to a spokesperson of Cameroon’s Defence Ministry, unidentified terrorists, including two suicide bombers broke into Nguetchewe perpetrating acts of violence that led to the death of 19 persons while 16 others were injured.

The UN refugee agency

“UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, strongly condemns an unprovoked and brutal attack on a site hosting 800 internally displaced people (IDPs) near the village of Nguetchewe, in Cameroon’s Far North region,” the UNHCR said in a statement.

“ Some 1,500 people, including terrified residents of the hosting village, have fled to the nearby town of Mozogo for safety.

“ UNHCR is deploying an emergency mission to assess the situation and evaluate the protection and health needs of those affected.

“ Local communities in this impoverished area are often the first responders to those fleeing growing insecurity and violence in the area which covers Lake Chad and north-east Nigeria. They are sometimes related and they share with them the few resources they have.

“ Against the background of growing insecurity, UNHCR anticipates enhanced community protection, shelter, water and sanitation will be needed as the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“UNHCR calls on all actors to respect the civilian and humanitarian character of IDP camps, and to respond promptly to the urgent needs of people who have fled violence and suffered multiple displacements.

Last Sunday’s attack follows a significant rise in violent incidents in Cameroon’s Far-North Region over in July, including looting and kidnapping by Boko Haram and other armed groups active in the region. The Far North region, tucked between Nigeria’s Borno and Adamawa states and Lake Chad, currently hosts 321,886 IDPs and 115,000 Nigerian refugees.

Violent attacks have cost the lives of 30,000 people and displaced more than 3 million in Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad.