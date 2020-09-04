Cameroon: UNHCR condemns recent terrorist attack on IDPs in F/N region

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Cameroon has strongly condemned the suicide bomb attack on a village hosting internally displaced persons, IDPs in the Far North region of Cameroon last September 1 which claimed at least seven lives and injured several others.

The representative of the UNHCR in Cameroon, Olivier Beer voiced the agency’s discontent in a release made public Wednesday September 2.

“We are horrified by these senseless attacks on people who have been torn from their villages, fleeing violence perpetrated by armed gangs which rage in the region, only to be stripped of safety again after they just found refuge elsewhere,” Olivier Guillaume Beer, said in the release.

“The killing of innocent civilians has to stop. This is contrary to international humanitarian law and human rights law…” He added.

In effect, last September 1, a suicide bomber activated his explosive in Kouyape, a village near Kolofata, locality close to the border with Nigeria where some 18,000 IDPs have sought safety over the past seven years.

This attack is reported to have claimed at least seven lives and injured fourteen others.

It comes just a month after 18 people died and 15 were injured during an attack by unidentified gunmen on another site in the region, hosting IDPs on August 2nd.