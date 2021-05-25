› Health

Happening now

Cameroon: UNHCR partners with Gov’t to ensure better health care services to Nigerian, CAR refugees

Published on 25.05.2021 at 13h05 by Ariane Foguem

Public Health boss Dr Malachie Manaouda(right) Olivier Beer, representative UNHCR in Cameroon(left) (c) copyright
The over 300,000 refugees from Nigeria and Central African Republic, CAR in Cameroon will henceforth benefit from the national health care system.

 

This is the substance of a partnership agreement signed this Tuesday May 25 between the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Cameroon and the Ministry of Public Health.

Signing on behalf of the Ministry of Public Health was its boss, Dr Malachie Manaouda and on behalf of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Cameroon, Olivier Beer, Permanent Representative.

The partnership makes it possible for refugees from Nigeria and Central African Republic present in Cameroon to have access to the country’s health care system.

According to Olivier Beer, the objective here is to strengthen the health care system in general and the response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in areas where refugees are located in the country.

“Good management of health will open up the way to other rights for refugees…” He said after signing the partnership.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, Cameroon hosts about 100,000 refugees from Nigeria and about 300,000 from Central African Republic.

Most of them are dependent on humanitarian assistance with health care reported among the priority needs.

Tags : | | | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top