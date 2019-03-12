Cameroon, UNHCR sign protocol to protect refugees

The protocol agreement that aims amongst others for the protection of refugees and asylum seekers in Cameroon was signed on March 7 at the Ministry of External relations.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of external relations Le Jeune Mbella Mbella on behalf of the Government and the Resident Representative of the office of the United Nations High Commission for refugees, Lazare Kouassi Etien who signed on behalf of his Institution.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Minister Mbella Mbella indicated that the agreement portrays Government engagement to stick to legal instruments guiding refugees and sets the pace for an effective collaboration between the Government of Cameroon and the UNHCR to ensure the rights of refugees are protected.

According to Lazare Kouassi, the agreement indicates Government’s will to protect refugees on her territory, a commitment he lauded as he appreciated the hospitality portrayed by Cameroonian citizens toward refugees.