Cameroon: UNICEF trains BUNEC staff on results-based management

Civil status registration experts as well as staff of the central services and regional agencies of the National Civil Status Registration Office, BUNEC have been drilled on mastering theoretical approaches to boost results-based management in terms of birth registration.

The four-day seminar that held last week in Ngaoundere was organized by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF and was aimed at enabling participants to better understand the 2022-2026 Country Program Document in its “birth registration” thematic component.

The activity took into account the end of the 2018-2021 programme cycle of the Cameroon-UNICEF cooperation, in preparation for a better operationalization of the vision expressed in the “2022-2026 Country Program Document “.

Thus, participants were trained in theoretical mastery to use the programming principles and approaches recommended for programmes supported by UNICEF.

Practically, they were drilled on the principles and tools of results-based management; familiarized themselves with the principles of a human rights-based approach; strengthened their capacities on the use of the theory of change at different phases of the programming cycle, shared experiences and information relating to the implementation of cooperation between the Government of Cameroon and UNICEF.

Likewise, this training seminar enabled BUNEC stakeholders to lay the foundations for better implementation of the “2022-2026 Country Programme Document”, to use the resources allocated to BUNEC sub-programs rationally and to strengthen performance within BUNEC.