Cameroon: UNICEF urges government to protect education

The United Nations Children Fund dubbed UNICEF has urged the government of Cameroon to protect education and ensure the security of students, teachers as well as educational facilities.

The call is contained in a report dated August 23, 2019 on the situation of education, security wise in some countries affected by crisis in Africa.

Reporting on Cameroon’s case, UNICEF says “Insecurity in the North West and South West regions of the country has forced more than 4,400 schools to close in these areas.”

As such, the Organisation pleads with the State to protect education and ensure the application of the declaration of security in schools.

In the same light, UNICEF equally calls on the government, separatist fighters and the international partners to engage in concerted moves to put an end to attacks perpetrated on schools.

“Teaching and learning must be designed to consolidate peace …” Part of the report reads.

For three consecutive years now, children from Cameroon’s North West and South West regions have been deprived from their right to education due to insecurity looming in those parts of the country.