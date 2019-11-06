Cameroon: UNICEF urges separatists, Government to protect education in NW, SW

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF has urged Ambazonia fighters and Government authorities to ensure a safe and protective environment for children to study in the country’s English speaking regions.

In an address at a UN briefing in Geneva Tuesday November 5, Marixie Mercado, spokesperson for the United Nations Children Fund presented alarming figures on the rate at which the socio-political situation in Cameroon has negatively influenced the education of children in the North West and South West regions.

“Three years of violence and instability in the north-west and south-west regions of Cameroon have left more than 855,000 children out of school. Two months since the beginning of the new school year, around 90 per cent of public primary schools (more than 4,100 schools) and 77 per cent of public secondary schools (or 744) remain closed or non-operational.” Part of the report reads.

Looking at this, Marixie Mecado called on parties involved in the conflict to take urgent actions not to further jeopardise with the children’s future which passes through their education.

“UNICEF calls on all communities, armed groups and government authorities to protect education in all its forms, to respect teachers and other education personnel, and to enable children to learn in a safe and protective environment.”

This report comes barely a week after a student of the University of Bamenda was hit by a stray bullet in a gun battle opposing separatist fighters and the regular army around the campus, this being one amongst many other cases.