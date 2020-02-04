Cameroon: Unidentified lady steals new born baby from mother in Douala

Investigations to find the missing 10-day old baby taken away from the nursing mother by an unidentified woman Monday evening at the Cite des Palmiers District Hospital in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon are still on course sources have said.

On Monday February 3, 2020, a lady is said to have approached a nursing mother whose name we got as Madeleine when the later was about returning to the Cite des Palmiers District Hospital where she had given birth.

According to the nursing mother, the stranger proposed to help when she saw that Madeleine’s slippers got bad.

Both of them allegedly began discussing over the help and as such, security forces thought they knew each other and allowed them get into the hospital.

Once in the ward, the lady purportedly gave money to the girl to get a new pair of sandals, after which she sent the girl’s uncle to go get pampers for the baby who was wet, hinting she will help carry the baby.

Unfortunately for Madeleine and the uncle when they came back, they discovered the lady had confidently walked out of the hospital with the baby, without anyone suspecting her.

The Executive Director of the Central Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (REDHAC), Maximilienne Ngo present on the scene attributed the incident to negligence on the part of the hospital management as well as security officers.

“The child was stolen in complicity with the midwife who helped the girl deliver. She knew that the girl was not mentally stable. The guards are not left out and neither is the Director because it’s curios that he was around when this happened…” Maximilienne Ngo uttered.

Investigations to find the baby are on-going.