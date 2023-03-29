Cameroon : Universal Health Coverage Campaign To Be Launched In Bertoua

The East region will serve as a framework for the implementation of the policy of health insurance scheme which starts on April 7.

Enable people with low incomes to benefit from medical coverage or to be affiliated to a health insurance scheme. This is the objective of the universal health coverage policy. The operation will be implemented on April 7 in the East region. To this end, the regional delegate of Public Health in the region has just chaired a preparatory meeting for the launch of the said health policy campaign.

It was all about setting up strategies for the smooth running of the campaign at the designated sites and facilitating the enrolment of the population of Bertoua and its surroundings. The latter will thus benefit from the same care as those affiliated to other social security schemes once they have registered for the health insurance scheme.