Life › Education

Happening now

Cameroon – Universities : Conac Relaunches Integrity Clubs

Published on 19.10.2022 at 11h01 by JDC

CONAC in UCAC

Members of the coordinating committee of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Conac) have been criss-crossing state Universities aiming at reviving integrity clubs .

Some integrity clubs will be set up, especially in the new state universities. In other cases, it will be a matter of revitalisation. The timing of this mission is not fanciful. In fact, the Conac is taking advantage of the return of students on the campuses to carry out this operation, which ends on October 23rd.

The day after this deadline, the Conac hopes that each institution of higher education will have a functional integrity club. During the whole academic year, each of these clubs will carry out awareness-raising operations against corruption. As a reminder, the Conac set up integrity clubs a few years ago. This activity meets the requirements of the National Integrity Education Programme.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top