Cameroon – Universities : Conac Relaunches Integrity Clubs

Members of the coordinating committee of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Conac) have been criss-crossing state Universities aiming at reviving integrity clubs .

Some integrity clubs will be set up, especially in the new state universities. In other cases, it will be a matter of revitalisation. The timing of this mission is not fanciful. In fact, the Conac is taking advantage of the return of students on the campuses to carry out this operation, which ends on October 23rd.

The day after this deadline, the Conac hopes that each institution of higher education will have a functional integrity club. During the whole academic year, each of these clubs will carry out awareness-raising operations against corruption. As a reminder, the Conac set up integrity clubs a few years ago. This activity meets the requirements of the National Integrity Education Programme.