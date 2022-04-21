Cameroon-Universities: Open Crusade Against Fake Doctorate Network

The university environment in Cameroon is said to be polluted by fakefabricated against payment of money. Indeed, “we have many indications that the Cameroonian University is infested by networks of fake doctorates This crime would obey the ruthless rules of the mafia,” wrote the Independent Commission against Corruption and Discrimination to the attention of the Minister of State,

In a letter dated 19 April 2022, this association formulates an “urgent request for the opening of a rigorous investigation on the networks of fake doctorates within the Cameroonian university” to the government authority. This correspondence follows information received by the association, revealing “that theses would be written by teams specially assembled against cash payment for dunces without level, with the complicity of some heads of institutions,” denounces the Commission.

The organisation goes on to point out that “these losers are still privileged in recruitment with the help of the same networks“. All these reasons and many others are pushing the members of this association, created on June 3, 2003, to ask the minister to mobilise his “diligent authority for the opening of an investigation without delay, followed by disqualifications and referral to the courts”, it says.