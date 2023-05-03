Cameroon-University Games: “Citizen Use Of Internet”

This is a message boldly written on the backdrop of the seminar which has just ended in Ngaoundéré in which members of the NYCC took part.

Young people want to be clear on the internet issue. This is what emerged from the workshop that was held in the city of Ngaoundéré. More than 300 peer educators of the executive board of the National Youth Council of Cameroon have just completed their training session on the civic and patriotic use of social networks during the university games which will take place at the Dang campus from April 29 to May 6. This is an initiative of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications with the technical support of the Digital Access Association.

This training session comes in support of the awareness caravan against online hate speech and for a citizen use of ICT. On this occasion, the president of the NYCC’s executive committee for Adamaoua, Aboubakar Dewa reassured that these trained youths will serve as relays to other youths in the logic of promoting the culture of cybersecurity among the youth.