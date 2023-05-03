Life › Education

Cameroon-University Games: Cyrille Bojiko Shares His Experience

Published on 03.05.2023 at 15h56 by JDC

The promoter of the media outlets, Balafon radio and TV was invited on May 2 in Ngaoundere to converse with the youth.

The University games are also an intellectual sport. This was the case yesterday at the 500 amphitheatre of the Science and Veterinary Medicine school. It was during a conference given by the University of Ngaoundere on entrepreneurship within the university environment, as part of the thematic days.

For this event, the campus welcomed a guest from Douala, Cyrille Bojiko. He is the CEO of the Balafon media group, which includes a radio and television channel broadcasting from the economic capital. As an entrepreneur, journalist, presenter and former student, he shared his experience with the youth. The exchanges also dwelt on strategy issues adapted to young people. An atmosphere which Cyrille Bojiko knows well; he lectures at the University of Douala and supervises several young people.

