Cameroon: University of Bamenda gets new registrar

Published on 27.05.2021 at 07h56 by JournalduCameroun

(c) copyright

A new registrar was on Wednesday, May 26 appointed at the University of Buea by the Head of State, Paul Biya.

Patrick Kongnyuy, formerly Vice Dean in charge of Teaching and Programmes at the Faculty of Education at the University of Buea was appointed as Registrar of the same institution.

He replaces Professor Tani Victor Banlilon who passed away on July 7, 2020  in Bamenda after he was diagnosed by medics of the COVID-19.

Patrick Kongnyuy’s appointment is the major news from the University of Bamenda following a series of appontments at state universities signed by the Head of State, Paul Biya on Wednesday.

