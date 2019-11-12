At least one student of the University of Bamenda has been killed and 12 others kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Bambili, North West Region of Cameroon, sources say.

The student was killed on Saturday November 9 when the armed men stormed the ‘Minicité M6’ area around the university campus.

Reports say as they tried to take away the students, the other attempted to resist and was shot and killed by the armed men who finally took away the other 12.

Reacting to the incident, the Senior Divisional Officer of Mezam Simon Emile Mooh condemned the acts said investigations have been opened to track down the kidnappers and called on the populatio to collaborate with forces of law and order.

Last weekend, lecturers of the University of Bamenda threatened to go on strike to denounce the insecurity that has led to the kidnapping and killing of their colleagues. But the move was aborted after a meeting with the governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele LAFrique.