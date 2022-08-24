Cameroon: University of Bertoua Adopts Budget Worth 2.440 billion F 

The amount was decided during the session of the Board of Directors held on August 23 at the university’s rectorate.

The university of Bertoua is one of the universities whose creation was announced by the Head of State during his speech on December 31, 2021. Passing from words to action, the institution is already emerging from the ground. First, there was the appointment of the rector in the, Pr Rémy Magloire Dieudonné Etoua and the chairman of the board of directors, Bernard Wongolo.

To further solidify the establishment of the university institution, its board of directors met on August 23rd. At the end of this session, an amount of 2.440 billion F was voted for the period from July to December 2022, a budget accompanied by a performance program over the same period.

This amount, according to the rector of the institution, will make it possible to make great progress with the realization of the projects in progress, “the challenges are numerous. They are of an infrastructural, academic, and even regulatory nature. Thanks to the faith, to the determination of the entire board of directors, the mission entrusted to us will be carried out”.