Cameroon: University of Bertoua Adopts Budget Worth 2.440 billion F 

Published on 24.08.2022 at 16h34 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

 

The amount was decided during the session of the Board of Directors held on August 23 at the university’s rectorate.

The university of Bertoua is one of the universities whose creation was announced by the Head of State during his speech on December 31, 2021. Passing from words to action, the institution is already emerging from the ground. First, there was the appointment of the rector in the, Pr Rémy Magloire Dieudonné Etoua and the chairman of the board of directors, Bernard Wongolo.
To further solidify the establishment of the university institution, its board of directors met on August 23rd. At the end of this session, an amount of 2.440 billion F was voted for the period from July to December 2022, a budget accompanied by a performance program over the same period.
This amount, according to the rector of the institution, will make it possible to make great progress with the realization of the projects in progress, “the challenges are numerous. They are of an infrastructural, academic, and even regulatory nature. Thanks to the faith, to the determination of the entire board of directors, the mission entrusted to us will be carried out”.

Professor Magloire Dieudonné Etoua

University of Bertoua board of directors

In addition, the budget envelope will also be academic, “the University of Bertoua is resolutely on the move. Our actions must contribute to making it shine on a national, sub-regional, and international scale through the quality of its infrastructures, which must meet international norms and standards; the quality of its training offer, which must aim for international accreditations and respond to the urgent needs of the question of matching training and employment; the quality of its scientific and heuristic production which must have visibility and an international impact to enable our young and futuristic university, to be close to medium-term rankings of the best universities in terms of research. To carry out our actions, we must have as our only compass the triptych quality assurance-professionalization of teaching and employability of diplomas,” informs Professor Magloire Dieudonné Etoua.

