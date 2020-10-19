Life › Education

Cameroon: University of Buea admits 7500 graduates

Published on 19.10.2020

Entrance to the University of Buea (c) copyright

At least 7,500 students have been admitted to study at the undergraduate level in the University of Buea, the Registrar of the institution, Ernest Molua has revealed.

The students were duly selected after the admissions board, chaired by the Vice Chancellor of the institution met on Friday, October 16.

Immediately after the meeting, the institution started notifying successful applicants electronically, via emails, and on mobile phones.  In a short notice released by the registrar, the physical list shall be publiched on the institution’s website this week as well as on campus.

Though the first list of students admitted to study at the undergraduate level has already been established, the application portal for both undergraduate and postgraduates remains open until Friday, October 23, the Registrar said.

“A Joint Postgraduate and Undergraduate Admissions Board shall hold immediately thereafter, to consider the Second Undergraduate List and Final postgraduate List,” the Registrar said.

As the newly admitted students prepare to make their first steps into the University of Buea, Second Year and Final Year Undergraduate students joined their counterparts last week to resume school for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“I have not even had enough time to rest after my internship and here we are back in school again. I just paid my fees and looking forward to beging my registration proper this coming week,”Abene Bisi, a second year student in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication said.

Though teaching is yet to resume fully, students are still busy with the various registration formalities on and off campus.

As it is the case each year, small businesses have sprung around the university community as the make quick cash in the online registration of students.

