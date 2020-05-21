The University of Buea has taken a series of measures to ensure the university community remains safe from the COVID-19 pandemic when classes resume on June 1.

To that effect, the heads of the various faculties and schools last week met in a meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Horace Ngomo Manga to seek ways of respecting government’s preventive measures as well as evaluate the path effectiveness of the online learning that has been going on for the past weeks.

Thus, to keep the COVID-19 far away from the university community, the Committee of Deans recommended that classes be scheduled using all the available spaces on campus in order to meet up with the exigencies of the social distancing measure put in place by the government. They stressed that focus placed on the optimization of courses to meet the required percentage coverage before the end of the second semester.

The University of Buea will equally be placing hand washing buckets at various corners on campus while the Department of Chemistry will be tasked with the production and distribution of hand sanitizers at all entry points to the campus as well as around classrooms and areas on campus which attract students. It was also agreed that thermo flashes shall be used to check the temperatures of students and staff at the various entry points into the university while all classrooms, lecture halls, restaurant, hall of residence will be disinfected every morning and at the end of the day.

Regarding online teaching, the Committee of Deans noted that the process effectively took off on Monday April 20 with both students and teachers showing enthusiasm as the process continues.