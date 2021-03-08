Cameroon: University of Buea women reflect on leadership roles

As part of activities to mark commemorations of the International Women’s Day, women of the University of Buea are today organizing a symposium on their place in leadership.

The symposium that holds at the former Alliance-Franco in Buea will see participants brainstorm on ways to get more women active and take up leadership roles in the society.

The symposium is crowning a series of activities that started last week in the build up to celebrations umarking the International Women’s Day.

The UB women have been organising a series of activities to commemorate the International Women’s Day 2021. Last Wednesday, the women organised a peace march from Bongo Square to the campus of the University of Buea as they stressed for peace to reign in the city in order to ensure a smooth functioning of aactivities.

The next day, they carried out several community activities, notably cleaning up the campus of the University of Buea before visiting the Molyko Health Centre where they donated several sanitation items to some women and children at the facility.