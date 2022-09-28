Cameroon :University of Garoua Adopts Annual Budget of 2.6 Billion F

The first budget adopted by members of the Board of Directors of the University of Garoua for the academic year 2022/2023 amounts to 2.6 billion on September 20th 2022.

The University must indeed put in place the structures necessary for its operation. The deans of faculties appointed by presidential decree have assured that the beginning of classes will be effective from the start of the next academic year scheduled for October.

For the investment, a little over 900 million CFA francs will be released for the development of infrastructure, primarily offices and classrooms.

Last February, the Ministry of Higher Education had unveiled a development plan for new state universities. Thus, the construction project of the Garoua campus was estimated at more than 20 billion CFA francs, while 22.46 billion CFA francs were needed for the University of Ebolowa, and 21.8 billion CFA francs for the University of Bertoua.