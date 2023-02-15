Cameroon : University Of Ngaoundere Prepares To Host Games 

From April 29 to May 6, the headquarter of the Adamaoua region will host the 23rd edition of the University Games.

The theme of this year’s University Games is “Contribution of the University Games to the construction of peace and sustainable development”. The competition is making its comeback after its suspension in 2020 caused the Covid-19.

To prepare its return, the organising committee chaired by the Governor of the Adamoua region, Kildadi Taguieké Boukar met on February 13 at the meeting room of the Adamaoua Regional Council. This was the first preparatory meeting for the event which starts on 29 April 2023.

At the centre of discussions were the critical aspects prior to this event. But also to set up the various commissions linked to the organisation of these games. These include among others, the security, accommodation, catering, finance and marketing commissions. 22 institutions will participate, 11 state institutions, two public institutions with a special regime and nine private institutions of higher education. The national federation of university sports foresees a global participation of 3667 persons, that is 3075 athletes.

To prepare for the reception of these games, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Uphie Chinje has committed for several months to strengthen the sports infrastructure of the Ngaoundéré University. To this end, she has built a gymnasium which has already been delivered.