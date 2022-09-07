Cameroon: Unpaid State Water Bills Amount To More Than 10 Billion F

According to just published note from Cameroon water utilities, the government has not settled it bills since 2018.

Cameroon water utilities (Camwater), the public company in charge of the production and distribution of drinking water in Cameroon, is claiming 10.3 billion FCFA from the State of Cameroon for unpaid bills for water consumed by the public administration. Figures announced by Camwater amounts 4 billion 300 million Fcfa of unpaid bills from 2018 to 2021 and 6 billion Fcfa for the first half of 2022.

“To ensure better water supply and continue to cover our incomprehensible charges (salaries, treatment products, maintenance of production stations, etc.), I have the honor to request, subject to better appreciation, the payment of the balance water consumption receivables public administrations for the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 amounting to 4,300,000,000 FCFA”.

Writting to the Minister of Finance, Louis-Paul Motaze Camwater General Manager, Gervais Bolenga underscores,

“As a reminder, the receivables incurred on behalf of the first half of 2022, 6,000,000,000 FCFA in particular, are also pending payment, for a total of unpaid 10,300,000,000 FCFA.

With a portfolio of 61.306 billion Fcfa of unpaid invoices from Camwater customers recorded in 2021, public administrations are at the top of the list with 31.265 billion. They are followed by active individuals with 18.877 billion CFA Francs, 4.442 billion for individuals and other customers, 3 billion for decentralized local authorities, and 2.363 billion for large active consumers.