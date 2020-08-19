› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon unveils candidacy for ASECNA’s executive management

Published on 19.08.2020 at 15h49 by journalduCameroun

(c) copyright

Cameroon has made known her intentions to present a candidate for the post of Director General of the Agency Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar dubbed ASECNA.

During separate audiences granted the Ambassadors of Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Chad Tuesday August 18, External Relation’s boss, Lejeune Mbella Mbella presented and solicited the support of the mentioned countries for Cameroon’s candidacy to the post.

The candidate, Engelbert Zoa Etoundi is presently the country’s representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation in Canada.

The outgoing Director General of the Agency, Mohamed Moussa was elected on November 11, 2016 by ASECNA’s Committee of Ministers for a period of four years.

The next election is slated for September 2020 in Dakar, Senegal.

ASECNA is an air traffic control agency created in 1959, having 18 Member States, and vested with the responsibility of air navigation safety and cooperative  management  of  an  airspace  of  16,1  million  km2 (1,5  time  the  area  covered  by Europe).

It is based in Dakar, Senegal and covers six Flight Information Regions (FIRs) – Antananarivo, Brazzaville, Dakar Oceanic and Terrestrial, Niamey and N’Djamena, having its air Traffic Control centres based at international airports in each of the above mentioned cities.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top