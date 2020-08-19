Cameroon unveils candidacy for ASECNA’s executive management

Cameroon has made known her intentions to present a candidate for the post of Director General of the Agency Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar dubbed ASECNA.

During separate audiences granted the Ambassadors of Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Chad Tuesday August 18, External Relation’s boss, Lejeune Mbella Mbella presented and solicited the support of the mentioned countries for Cameroon’s candidacy to the post.

The candidate, Engelbert Zoa Etoundi is presently the country’s representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation in Canada.

The outgoing Director General of the Agency, Mohamed Moussa was elected on November 11, 2016 by ASECNA’s Committee of Ministers for a period of four years.

The next election is slated for September 2020 in Dakar, Senegal.

ASECNA is an air traffic control agency created in 1959, having 18 Member States, and vested with the responsibility of air navigation safety and cooperative management of an airspace of 16,1 million km2 (1,5 time the area covered by Europe).

It is based in Dakar, Senegal and covers six Flight Information Regions (FIRs) – Antananarivo, Brazzaville, Dakar Oceanic and Terrestrial, Niamey and N’Djamena, having its air Traffic Control centres based at international airports in each of the above mentioned cities.