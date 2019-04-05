Cameroon up by two places on latest FIFA rankings

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have moved two placees up the latest FIFA rankings for the month of March published on Thursday.

Cameroon are ranked 54 in the world two places better than the 56 position the occupied last month on the ranking. Their latest progress is due to their three nil victory over Comoros last month to seal their place for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations take place in Egypt in June.

On the continental scene, Cameroon are ranked seventh far from the top three places occupied by Senegal, Tunisia and Nigeria respectively.