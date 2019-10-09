Cameroon: Uproar in Sangmelima after murder of bike rider

An uproar has been reported in the town of Sangmelima in the Dja and Lobo Division, South region of Cameroon following the assault and killing of a young bike rider, reports have confirmed.

According to reports, a group of young men identified as colleagues to the late bike rider stormed the police station where the suspected aggressor was arrested and detained, demanding for mob justice.

The situation created tension and according to a local from the area, groups of vandals took advantage to attack shops in Sangmelima and made away with a number of goods.

Reports say this situation created a general panic that led to the close down of shops, banks, public services and other big structures.

According to a release from the Senior Divisional Officer of the Dja and Lobo Division, David Koulbout Aman, elements of law and order have been deployed in their numbers and the situation is gradually returning to normal in Sangmelima.