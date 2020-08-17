Some key figures in the urban music sector have welcomed the new law on artistic and cultural associations, describing it as a crucial instrument in developing the cultural sector in Cameroon.

The artistes expressed their gratitude to the Head of State for promulgating the law after meeting with the Minister of Arts and Culture last week to get clarifications on the law.

Among the artistes present at the meeting were Nde Ndifonka aka Wax Dey, Tohnain Anthony aka Magasco, Fonyuy Leonard aka Mr Leo, Salatiel Besong, Dphne Njie, Dynastie Le Tigre etc…

The Minister of Arts and Culture presented the merits of the law and how it will help shape and put order in the sector for the interest of all stakeholders in the sector.

“This law shows the confidence of the government in its cultural and artistic actors, to build the industry locally and internationally,” the artistes said

“Conscious that arts and culture remains one of the most powerful tool to build brand Cameroon, promote togetherness and consolidate peace and national unity, we take the structuring and regulation of the sector very seriously and remain committed to work (with the Head of State’s leadership) for the effective application of the law in a manner that benefits all musicians…,” they added.

They equally used the opportunity to raise some concerns which they believe if properly addressed will help foster the music industry in Cameroon.

First, they called for the strict implementation of the 2003 Law that dictates a quota of 60 percent local content across all media in Cameroon and proposed the rate to be extended up to 80 percent.

They equally frowned at the low financial remuneration of local artistes as compared to the package foreign artistes get when they come to perform in Cameroon as well as called on the government to set up a mechanism that will compel firms to use local icons to endorse their products as opposed to the use of foreign figures.